NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Police responded to a report of anti-Semitic graffiti at the Central Library on Tuesday.
A student discovered anti-Semitic comments and a swastika drawn in ink on a study carrel.
The graffiti has been removed.
Officials do not know when the vandalism occurred and no suspects have been identified, according to a news release.
Vanderbilt Police have opened an investigation into the incident and will share information with Metro Police as well as the Tennessee Fusion Center and the FBI.
“As we have stated previously, Vanderbilt University is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” the university said in a news release. “We wholeheartedly reject anti-Semitism and its symbols, and the abhorrent ideology associated with this act of vandalism has no place on our campus. Vanderbilt does not tolerate language or actions that are bigoted or intended to intimidate anyone in our community. We remain deeply committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all.”
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Vanderbilt Police.
