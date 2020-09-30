NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Businesses and hospitals have had to make a lot of safety changes throughout the pandemic.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center added new infrared technology that reads your temperature.
“It reads body heat as you enter, tells the temperature. It just captures the temperature. It does not save it. If it’s 100 then it freezes that temperature. We will actually speak to that person and retake their temperature maybe using another type of gauge,” said Dave Andrews, the director of guest services at VUMC.
Andrews said the cameras scan around 1,500 people a day.
There are about 8 to 10 set up throughout the campus and they plan to set up 20 others.
The cameras can read about 40 people’s temperature at once.
The director said this kind of technology could likely be used for sporting events or concerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.