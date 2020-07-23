Vanderbilt in need of masks with windows for mouth

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center is looking for mask makers to give to their staff, patients, and their families.
They are looking for handsewn fabric masks with a clear window in them, so people can see each other's mouths.
These masks will help the staff better communicate with people who have a hard time hearing.
"Cloth masks work well for other circumstances and can help conserve precious reserves of N-95 respirator masks," Vanderbilt University Medical Center said in a Facebook on Thursday.
Vanderbilt officials said they have "adequate supply of personal protective equipment to protect employees and patients from COVID-19."
There have been 24,000 masks donated to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
"Thank you for supporting our team, patients and families as we deliver all the kinds of care our patients need during the fight against COVID-19.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.