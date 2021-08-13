NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt University Medical Center has announced that all of their adult hospital beds and emergency department beds are full as of Friday morning.

Vanderbilt told News4 that due to their bed availability, they are limiting elective cases and declining transfer requests from many other hospitals.

"The Middle Tennessee Transfer Coordinating Center is up and running to try to balance the load around the city," a Vanderbilt spokesperson said. "Those transfers are being placed in hospitals despite capacity and staffing challenges."

Vanderbilt added that the people filling up their bed spaces are all ages.

"This is a significant stressor to our health care staff and providers. Patients we are treating for COVID are all ages, with some in their early to mid-20s being very sick," a spokesperson said.

The medical provider said that more than 90% of the people being admitted are unvaccinated individuals. Vanderbilt said that those who are vaccinated are "severely immunocompromised."

Chief Medical Officer of Sumner Regional Medical Center says 'there are no beds' The Chief Medical Officer of Sumner Regional Medical Center posted on its Facebook page that there are “no beds.”

VUMC ended their announcement urging everyone to get vaccinated as bed space decreases across the Midstate.

"We urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated ASAP and masks do help limit the transmission of COVID," said the spokesperson.