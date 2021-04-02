NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman from Maury County, who died in the weekend storm, has been identified as a member of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center family.

Officials confirmed the victim as 46-year-old Maria Melton, who was the Director of Service Learning and Measurement at the medical center.

Melton is one of seven people who died in the storm in Tennessee.

TEMA reports 7th weather-related death in Tennessee The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reports a seventh flood-related death in Tennessee.

The health center released a tribute to her stating:

Yesterday, we were saddened to learn that one of our own, Maria Melton, Director, Service Learning and Measurement, passed away this weekend as a result of flooding that took place throughout our region.. Maria was very passionate about this work because it reflected her heart-felt belief that we should treat everyone, whether it was our patients or each other, with kindness and a welcoming spirit. She is remembered by her colleagues with such acknowledgments as “authentic,” “energetic,” “joyful,” “bright” and “kind.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 3 at 2 p.m. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Condolences may be extended online by clicking here.

Click here to read Vanderbilt University Medical Center's full media release about Melton's passing.