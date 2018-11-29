One young man's sudden death, saved the lives of five complete strangers. Now, he'll be honored in front of an audience of millions, around the world.
Justin Langford died in a freak accident, just one year after graduating from Vanderbilt University.
Justin was an organ donor.
One of the lives he saved was a three-year-old who got his kidney.
Now, Justin's face along with 43 other donors will be featured at the 2018 Rose Parade on Donate Life's float. The float's theme is the "Gift of Time," an honor that touches Justin's parents, Bryan and Janice.
"It's so bittersweet, but our faith is our foundation, and to see beauty come from the ashes, and something beautiful come from tragedy, it brings inspiration. And for us, an opportunity to see his legacy and impact in life and we try to use that and encourage others that each of us can give hope everyday."
Watch for the float when the Rose Parade airs on January 1.
