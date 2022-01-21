NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hundreds of Vanderbilt University graduate students called on Vanderbilt administration to offer COVID-19 resources.

As Vanderbilt begins their spring semester, more than 400 people have signed an online petition. It called on administrators to offer different COVID resources due to the recent omicron surge in the state of Tennessee.

Graduate students like at Belmont called on the administration to offer increased flexibility, virtual work and class options, and more robust equipment to protect against COVID-19, such as KN95 masks.

Pull Quote “This situation is very tense for faculty right now. We have been told that we’re not allowed to offer a hybrid option for our students who request it. It feels wrong, especially when students are expressing a very reasonable need, which is clearly easy to accommodate. We’ve also been told that violating this policy is grounds for dismissal,” Doctor Lea Davis said in a release on Friday.

Graduate students will host a follow-up rally at noon on Wednesday in front of Buttrick Hall in the hopes of receiving a response from the administration.

