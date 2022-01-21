NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hundreds of Vanderbilt University graduate students called on Vanderbilt administration to offer COVID-19 resources.
As Vanderbilt begins their spring semester, more than 400 people have signed an online petition. It called on administrators to offer different COVID resources due to the recent omicron surge in the state of Tennessee.
Graduate students like at Belmont called on the administration to offer increased flexibility, virtual work and class options, and more robust equipment to protect against COVID-19, such as KN95 masks.
Students at Belmont University held a rally Wednesday to voice their concerns regarding the school's COVID-19 protocols.
Graduate students will host a follow-up rally at noon on Wednesday in front of Buttrick Hall in the hopes of receiving a response from the administration.
The full petition can be viewed here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.