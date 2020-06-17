Pedestrian Crash Generic MGN
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Vanderbilt University graduate student has died after being hit by a dump truck Tuesday. 

Police say 31-year-old Ruonan Yao was crossing West End Ave. at 31st Ave. S. in a crosswalk with the green "walk" signal when the dump truck, driven by 58-year-old Ken Cathey of Ashland City, made a right turn onto West End Ave. from 31st Ave. S.

Yao was hit and Cathey said he did not see Yao crossing.

The preliminary cause of the accident appears to be the dump truck failing to yield the right of way. Final findings in the investigation will be done in conjunction with the District Attorney's Office to determine charges. 

