The Vanderbilt University Athletic Department announced Thursday evening that Commodore tight end Turner Cockrell passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 21 years old.
"My heart is broken for Randy, Noelle and the Cockrell family, for all of Turner's teammates, and for all who came in contact with Turner," Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason said in a news release. "Turner had a wonderful spirit and fought an incredible fight. He was a Vanderbilt Man through and through, and he will always be remembered here."
Cockrell was diagnosed with melanoma on his lymph nodes in the fall of 2017. He underwent surgery and treatment that same year, but the cancer spread to his lungs last summer.
Cockrell, of Acworth, Ga., was a medicine, health and society major at Vanderbilt.
