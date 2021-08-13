NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Between the surge in covid-19 cases across the state and dwindling hospital capacities, hospitals are dealing with a lot of challenges – and now you can add a staffing shortage.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center says they need more nurses and while the immediate assumption can be made that shortage is because of covid-19, the Executive Chief Nursing Officer For The Vanderbilt University Medical Center said the pandemic isn’t the only thing to blame.
“We do have a nurse shortage. We have a great number of patients who need our services, and we need more nurses to do that. I believe that we see nursing as being the keystone to giving really great care,” said Marilyn Dubree, the Executive Chief Nursing Officer For The Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
And Dubree says the need arises from a ‘perfect storm’
“There are lots of nurses who are also baby boomers who have also chosen to retire. Place upon that the pandemic which has led people to make other choices about their careers or to experience burnout as many have mentioned or fatigue and now we are in the midst of a perfect storm,” Dubree said. “We really are seeing a great demand for patient care; Covid and other Things actually and a shortage of people to be able to do that work within healthcare and the supports services,” she added.
Right now hospitals are overwhelmed with taking care of regular patients in addition to the rising number of covid patients. News 4 asked if staff shortage is adding to why hospitals are overwhelmed
“Also now we see nurses who get sick. Nurses may have to quarantine because someone in their family has been exposed and is not covid positive. So we are seeing a great number of patients and also a decreasing number of individuals that might be available to take care of them,” Dubree said.
With the toll thee pandemic has brought, we asked if VUMC and other hospitals are seeing nurses and healthcare workers take a break from the industry
“I think people are making some career changes during the pandemic. I don’t think it’s all related to the pandemic,” said Marilyn Dubree. “Nurses and doctors are individuals who are mutually drawn to the art and science of healthcare and caring for individuals, but I do think during this past year we have seen people who have stepped away from their work either to take care of their families or to take care of themselves,” she added.
Earlier this week Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced all staff members have to get vaccinated before September 30th.
We asked Marilyn Dubree if they worry mandating the vaccines would add to the nurse shortage and she couldn’t really speak on that since the mandate is new. But she said September 30th is weeks away and nurses are seeing younger people getting really sick and seeing something like that could impact people’s decision on vaccination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.