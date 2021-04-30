NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center is expanding its visitor policy for new moms.
The hospital says they can now admit two visitors per patient, after restricting visitation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
News4 spoke with Andrea Hewitt of East Nashville Doulas, who says the change in policy is welcomed news.
Hewitt is a doula herself and a childbirth educator. She says it's been difficult for expecting mothers to go to appointments alone, and they've had to come up with ways to adapt during the pandemic.
"To have it be a more solitary experience, it’s something that’s completely brand new to all of us," Hewitt said. “We try on the front end to prep people; 'You’re going to be going into these appointments alone, let’s talk about ways that you can make sure you get all of your questions answered using a notes app or something — and hey, if the office allows it, FaceTime and your partner can use the tools that we have.'"
Vanderbilt says it changed its policy in response to the rising vaccination rates in Nashville.
Visitors must still wear a mask at all times and will be screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure.
