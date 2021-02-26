NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A third vaccine could get the green light in the fight against COVID-19 after an FDA advisory panel meets today to discuss emergency authorization of the Johnson & Johnson shot.
At Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where one of the Johnson & Johnson trials was held, there’s a lot of excitement seeing months of hard work possibly come to fruition.
If the emergency use authorization is given today – it means more vaccines can go to the people who most need them.
Dr. Tim Geiger is the division chief of general surgery at Vanderbilt and participated in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial.
“I was actually unblinded when I was offered the vaccine through Vanderbilt and so at that point, I was told that I did get a vaccine with Johnson & Johnson,” Dr. Geiger said. “It kind of met everything that’s part of the reason I went into medicine in respect to what I want to accomplish.”
The study was his chance to make a difference in the pandemic and save lives.
Dr. Geiger says he specifically picked the Johnson & Johnson trial by researching ahead of time.
“Compared to the other vaccines, the logistics is way easier,” he said. “You have one shot versus two, you don’t have to worry about the cold storage, and so the impact, I thought, would be massive for this.”
Dr. Geiger hopes this vaccine will reach more rural areas and places the other two vaccines haven’t made it yet – and make a big difference.
“Everyone from the delivery person, the grocery store worker, the teachers — all those people need to be vaccinated, so the ability to get a one-shot vaccine out that will make a difference is hopefully going to be a game-changer for everybody.”
Dr. Buddy Creech, one of the principal investigators on the Johnson & Johnson phase three clinical trial at Vanderbilt, says they’re thrilled to see the vaccine close to approval.
“When Pfizer came out, we were excited. When Moderna came out and it corroborated the data, we were quite frankly giddy,” Dr. Creech said. “What we learned is that this Johnson & Johnson vaccine is completely effective at preventing hospitalization and death due to COVID. And it’s very effective at preventing even the mildest of COVID like a runny nose or sore throat.”
Dr. Creech also explained how Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine differs from Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.
“We take advantage of the body’s ability to respond very quickly to viruses and we’ve engineered a completely unrelated cold virus to then develop an immune response to the coronavirus as well.”
While other clinical trials have taken a lot longer, Creech says this is the culmination of a lot of hard work.
“For the last year we have all been singularly focused on COVID so we can see our way through this pandemic, we’ve been able to really focus on it to the point that we can see vaccines come to the public within a year of them first being launched,” he said. “That’s really incredible for our team because we usually don’t get to see that payoff for many, many years.”
Dr. Creech says there’s still a lot of work to do, specifically in how we use these vaccines.
He says the next step is figuring out if there’s individuals who shouldn’t get the vaccine, which vaccines work better in different populations, and how to provide confidence in vaccinating pregnant women or children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.