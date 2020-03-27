NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Some Vanderbilt University engineers are trying to get ahead of a problem that could happen if the COVID-19 pandemic gets worse in Nashville.
Since Saturday Kevin Galloway has been putting together a way to pump an "ambu" bag without any hands.
"Trying to think of what do I have available in my garage. Things that people would have access to so a table saw, drawer glides, and a wind shield wiper motor people can get at junk yards."
Galloway, who is also the Director of Making for Wond'ry, has now made three prototypes with the help of others, each getting approval from doctors with improvement suggestions.
He says, "With this current design, this one give the doctors a lot more control over how much volume of air they're going to push into the patient."
And that's the purpose of the machine, to get an accurate amount of air to a patient consistently.
"This is not a job we want people doing in an emergency type setting and so we thought why don't we take this ambu bag and build a device that can squeeze very reliably for the doctor to use in emergency last ditch situation," says Robert Webster, Professor of Mechanical Engineering.
"In past pandemics they've literally had medical students go and squeeze this bag all day long, everyday. And a patient will be on this for five days," says Webster.
At this point these open-source ventilators are not needed but the engineers say they'd rather be prepared in advance. That's why they're planning to make 100 of them, each one costing just under $100 to make.
