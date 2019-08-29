NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University is continuing to go green, with an announcmemnt that they will eliminate all single-use plastic water and soda bottles from dining facilities, markets, and vending machines.
The school says in a statement that they will "save more than 430,000 plastic bottles per year and over 1.7 million bottles during a graduating class's four-year experience." The school is working to become "carbon neutral by 2050."
“Putting our university values and goals to work means looking at how we can make a meaningful impact in our efforts to reduce waste,” said Vice Chancellor for Administration Eric Kopstain. “We are not aware of another university that has gone as far as to eliminate single-use plastic soda bottles in addition to plastic water bottles. This makes a bold statement that Vanderbilt is committed to ethical and sustainable practices as part of its distinct institutional character.”
Vanderbilt's undergraduate students will be provided with a reusable aluminum Vanderbilt tumbler for use at hydration stations around campus. Graduate and professional students, faculty, and staff can purchase the tumbler for a below-market price or use any refillable container at the stations.
Vanderbilt says their future plans include reducing sports drink and plastic juice bottles in markets and working to eliminate the use of plastic water and soda bottles in departments and offices across campus. The school previously eliminated plastic straws, bags, cups, containers, and cutlery and replaced them with boxed water and compostable utensils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.