Kristen Wertz
Dr. David Aronoff
Vanderbilt university medical center
People like Nashville resident Pilar Guevara are talking about the Delta variant of Covid-19.
"I've heard that it's even more contagious than the first virus," said Guevara.
"It's a different strain in the U.S. it's a little bit stronger and people that got the shot still need to be worried about it," said Kristen Wertz, a Nashville resident.
Doctors are concerned too ,especially since the recent 4th of July celebration in downtown Nashville could soon mean a rise in cases.
"It's likely that there were transmission events that occurred during the 4th of July celebrations just given the number of people in close proximity," said Dr. David Aronoff, the director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Aronoff has been working to end the pandemic since it started.
He said the bad news is that the Delta variant is here and it's much more contagious.
The good news is the current vaccine does work against it.
"And it pains me every time I see somebody who is struggling for air in our intensive care unite with a disease that is now vaccine preventable," said Aronoff.
It's why he is, once again, asking people to get the shot.
"We need to be moving forward and not backwards," said Aronoff. "Every person can play a part in putting Covid-19 in the rear view mirror."
