Doctors and medical researchers are always looking for ways to make life better for people with serious illness.
Cancer and heart disease are the illnesses you hear about most, but it hardly ends there.
Nashville’s Nancy Carver is a perfect example.
Carver likes to take things slow.
She doesn’t really have a choice. A brain disorder diagnosed when she was 4 makes everything in her life a little more difficult.
She likes baking and she’s good at it.
But confidence is hard to find when you have neurofibromatosis – NF – all your life.
“I wear makeup to cover up the tumors. You can still see them, but not as visible,” said Carver. “A lot of self-confidence with tumors. If I didn’t have those, I might feel better, more perfect.”
More perfect, and there’s hope.
“There have been a lot of big advances lately that are very exciting,” said Dr. Paul Moots, a neurologist at Vanderbilt. “But it’s also the fact that there’s a lot of things these patients go through that they need help with.”
Help means more research and more money.
Money generated every way possible.
On Monday, May 6, country music duo Thompson Square plays a benefit concert at The Franklin Theater raising money and awareness to cure NF.
It’s a push happening nationwide at Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
“A lot of what people with NF need isn’t really the doctor writing a prescription or ordering a test. There’s a lot beyond that. Any amount of money would help, that’s for sure.”
The best way to help now is buying a ticket to the concert. The night is called “A Night of Hope” at The Franklin Theater on Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m. Click for ticket information.
