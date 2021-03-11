NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A doctor at Vanderbilt is trying to change the way we research treatments and illnesses, and just received a $1.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health that could speed up important medical research.
Our eye color and height are all observable characteristics, known as phenotypes. They're also the focus of Dr. Wei-Qi Wei’s latest work.
“The more we know about a phenotype the more capable we are to provide a more accurate treatment or prevention plan,” Dr. Wei said.
To help make that happen, Dr. Wei is working to speed up how phenotypes can be found and searched in electronic health records, or EHR.
“Using data from EHR we can run many different studies and also the EHR data is in digitized format so it’s easy to analyze,” he said. “This is just one simple click on the computer that will scan all the medical records and that will automatically give researchers records of probability of having a phenotype.”
This could speed up medical research, especially when looking at phenotypes as a disease — like hypertension or type two diabetes.
Instead of a case study with just a few hundred people, with the click of a button medical records of millions could be analyzed to accelerate medical discovery and preventative plans.
“Once the pheno-typing part is accelerated we can do lots of stuff and eventually definitely we want to improve early predictions or improve the accurate treatment,” Dr. Wei said.
Dr. Wei and his team have already come up with a prototype for searching medical records, and in May of 2020 Vanderbilt University Medical Center started offering it to researchers everywhere.
