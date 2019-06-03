The announcement came Friday and starting August 1st, schools in the Southeastern Conference, like Vanderbilt, will be allowed to sell beer and alcohol throughout their stadiums.
However, the change cant happen overnight.
According to the Nashville Beer Board, Vanderbilt will likely have to submit an application.
They have to pass inspections from the beer board, health department and fire marshal.
They'll have to be approved by zoning and obtain a use and occupancy permit from Metro codes.
Some worry the change could increase underage alcohol abuse and detract from the stadium's family experience.
News4 decided to look to MTSU who just started selling beer at games last year.
"I don't think I noticed it because I feel like were college students, we drink," said MTSU junior Paige Harris.
MTSU students said they haven't noticed a difference.
MTSU athletic director, Chris Massaro, said they've had no complaints from families, no alcohol related issues in the stands, and no problems with underage drinking all year.
In fact Massaro said, their research shows selling beer at games actually reduces the number of alcohol related incidents since people no longer feel the need to binge drink before the games.
Of course, money will be a big deciding factor.
Just last week Vanderbilt announced plans to upgrade their stadiums.
"It could definitely help bring in some revenue that it may not have had before, so I think it would help," said Alec Pratt, a senior at MTSU.
According to the SEC, any alcohol sales in the public seating areas would be limited to beer and wine.
Anyone selling or serving it will have to take a training course.
