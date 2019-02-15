NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Friends and family members are gathering to say goodbye to a beloved member of the Vanderbilt community.
Former athletics director David Williams II died last week.
Williams announced last summer he would be retiring and did so just two weeks ago. Tragically, a week ago, on the day of his retirement party, he passed away.
News4 will have more coverage of his memorial service throughout the day.
