Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital works to improve the way people with substance abuse disorder are treated during labor.
Neonatologist Stephen Patrick works with women addicted to all substances, especially Opioid Use Disorder.
“We know that substance use disorder is a medical condition it’s not a moral failing,” Patrick said. “We have to design public health systems, care systems that respond to substance use disorder the same way we respond to diabetes.”
Patrick said doctors used to treat almost every baby born dependent on substances with morphine. Now, they hardly do.
“Now were treating around twenty percent of the infants we see with morphine because were doing other things,” he said.
He said they found keeping the baby and mother together works better than any drug. They also lower stress by keeping the environment calm.
Patrick said they also work to get parents help once the baby is born.
“We have to keep that infant safe, but we also need to try to get mom the resources including treatment resources if she has substance use disorder,” he said.
800 infants are in the foster care system in Tennessee. Patrick said VUMC is working with the state leaders to figure out new ways to treat families in the system.
“The child welfare system in many ways was designed to protect children with physical abuse, sexual abuse,” Patrick said. “Not families with substance use disorder. We can potentially engage moms prenatally, do things slightly differently, so that maybe we can keep that family together.”
Vanderbilt has treated 230 opioid exposed infants in the past two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.