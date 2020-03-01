NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Monroe Carell, Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt welcomed seven babies who leaped into the world on Leap Day 2020.
The hospital sent News4 photos of three of the seven Leaplings – Rowan, Ronan and Riley!
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Monroe Carell, Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt welcomed seven babies who leaped into the world on Leap Day 2020.
The hospital sent News4 photos of three of the seven Leaplings – Rowan, Ronan and Riley!
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
WSMV Digital Content Producer
A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.