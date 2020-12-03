Vanderbilt Joe Fisher
Courtesy Vanderbilt University Website

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Voice of the Commodores at Vanderbilt University has resigned after 23 years. 

Joe Fisher announced on Twitter Thursday morning that he made this difficult decision so he could check himself into a rehabilitation facility to deal with an ongoing personal issue. 

He stated that recently he had an 'unacceptable' on-air appearance on the 'Vanderbilt Radio Coaches Show', but did not further explain the incident. 

One listener tells us they noticed a slur in his speech and repeated questions asked in different formats during the referenced show. 

Fisher continued stating he has wonderful memories and experiences with great coaches, players, broadcasters, and fans, and will always cherish them. 

Candice Storey Lee, Vanderbilt University's Athletic Director, tweeted the following statement: 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.