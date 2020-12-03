NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Voice of the Commodores at Vanderbilt University has resigned after 23 years.
Joe Fisher announced on Twitter Thursday morning that he made this difficult decision so he could check himself into a rehabilitation facility to deal with an ongoing personal issue.
I have had the honor of being the Voice of the Commodores for 23 years. Recently I went on the air representing Vanderbilt at a time when I should not have. I was unacceptable to me and to the university. I write this to tell you two things.— Joe Fisher (@joefishervu) December 3, 2020
He stated that recently he had an 'unacceptable' on-air appearance on the 'Vanderbilt Radio Coaches Show', but did not further explain the incident.
One listener tells us they noticed a slur in his speech and repeated questions asked in different formats during the referenced show.
I had hoped for a different resolution but that was not to be. I have wonderful memories and experiences with great coaches, players, staff, broadcasters and fans. I will cherish them always. God bless, I love you, and anchor down. Joe— Joe Fisher (@joefishervu) December 3, 2020
Fisher continued stating he has wonderful memories and experiences with great coaches, players, broadcasters, and fans, and will always cherish them.
Candice Storey Lee, Vanderbilt University's Athletic Director, tweeted the following statement:
We appreciate your service @joefishervu and will never forget the great moments and memories shared with Commodore Nation. We now applaud your courage. Focus on what matters most & take great care of yourself on this journey. We wish you all the best.— Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) December 3, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.