NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt baseball team departed on Wednesday morning to Omaha for College World Series.

The players and coach Tim Corbin were greeted by their hardcore fans on the concourse at Hawkins Field. Ballplayers were wearing shirts and ties as they took first step toward Omaha and the College World Series. They'll play Arizona Saturday.

Like a trip to Disney world, Coach Corbin said it's just baseball and not rides.

"It's an emotional ride and fun for the next couple days," Corbin said.