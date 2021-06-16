NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt baseball team departed on Wednesday morning to Omaha for College World Series.
The players and coach Tim Corbin were greeted by their hardcore fans on the concourse at Hawkins Field. Ballplayers were wearing shirts and ties as they took first step toward Omaha and the College World Series. They'll play Arizona Saturday.
Traveling in style. 💼#VandyBoys | #CWS pic.twitter.com/PMmYjAMnmt— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) June 17, 2021
Like a trip to Disney world, Coach Corbin said it's just baseball and not rides.
"It's an emotional ride and fun for the next couple days," Corbin said.
Reigning national champion Vanderbilt and Stanford swept their NCAA super regionals Saturday and became the first teams to lock up spots in th…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.