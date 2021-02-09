NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A limited number of parents and family members of Vanderbilt University Baseball players will be allowed in-person at games for the start of its season this year.
Vanderbilt University officials say the decision was made based on advice and guidance from its health partners and local public health officials.
"Vanderbilt will continue to evaluate the opportunity to welcome season ticket holders and fans as soon as possible at games, based on the evolving conditions of the pandemic," a spokesperson with the university said.
According to Vanderbilt, a limited number of student athlete guests for visiting teams will also be allowed.
The baseball program kicks off on February 19th with a three-game series against Wright State at Hawkins Field.
