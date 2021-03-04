NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University announced that a limited number of fans and season ticket holders will be allowed back for its baseball games this season.
"Tickets will be provided at no charge and fans will be seated within the infield stands. A limited number of students will also be permitted to attend home games and will be seated in the outfield," the school's statement read.
Attendance for season ticket holders will be done on a lottery basis from the Vanderbilt Athletic Department.
Officials say the decision is based on the advice and guidance of its public health partners.
The first games with fans will be this weekend against Illinois-Chicago.
For more information, you can call the ticket office at 877-448-2639 or by email at ticket.office@vanderbilt.edu.
