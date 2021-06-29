Big 1st inning sends Vandy past MSU 8-2 in CWS finals opener

Vanderbilt's Jayson Gonzalez, left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the first inning against Mississippi State in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the Vanderbilt Commodores one win away from a national championship, you've got one more shot to enter the team's prize giveaway. 

If the Dores win, they'll pick 10 lucky fans at random to win one of several great prizes, including free tickets to next season games, a Vanderbilt Nike backpack, a Coach Corbin signed baseball cap and more. 

To enter the giveaway, you just have to fill out this form before Game Two of the College World Series Finals. 

 
 

