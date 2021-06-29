NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the Vanderbilt Commodores one win away from a national championship, you've got one more shot to enter the team's prize giveaway.
When we win, you win! Like this post and sign up below for your chance to win a variety of prizes throughout the College World Series.#VandyBoys | #CWS— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) June 29, 2021
If the Dores win, they'll pick 10 lucky fans at random to win one of several great prizes, including free tickets to next season games, a Vanderbilt Nike backpack, a Coach Corbin signed baseball cap and more.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi State had the crowd. Vanderbilt had a big lead and Jack Leiter on the mound, and that was plenty Monday night.
To enter the giveaway, you just have to fill out this form before Game Two of the College World Series Finals.
