NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After the recent protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody, Vanderbilt Athletics released a statement.
Interim Chancellor Susan Wente sent a letter to the university community about racial injustice in society.
“Path forward means going beyond just listening. We need to call out acts of hatred and racism. We need to draw on our strength as an institution of scholarship and discovery to uncover truth, to support individual and collective actions within our community, and to offer meaningful ways forward to help society heal,” Wente said. “As a university, we have long served as a safe harbor for the vigorous exchange of ideas and viewpoints. However, we strongly condemn those who wish to stoke the fires of divisiveness and hatred.”
Vanderbilt Athletics said it was encouraging its student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters “to actively engage in the world around them, to use their platforms to speak out on issues of racism and inequity, to have open and honest conversations amongst each other, and to stand up for one another.”
“For far too long, the issue of race in this country has been used to divide us. We will resist that trap and will instead listen, learn, work, and stand together as one Vanderbilt Athletics family,” the statement read.
