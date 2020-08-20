NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Athletics has announced multiple cases of COVID-19 within the Vanderbilt football program.
A spokesperson for Vanderbilt Athletics sent News4 the following statement:
As part of our ongoing testing procedures, we have been made aware of positive COVID-19 test results in our football program. We are following the university’s protocols and we are working closely with our Public Health Command Center and other health officials who are assessing potential close contacts and advising on additional steps. Because of applicable federal student privacy law, we are unable to publicly disclose personally identifiable information about any student who has tested positive for COVID-19.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
