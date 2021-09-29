CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt University Assistant Police Chief was arrested in the early hours on Tuesday morning.
Ricky Donald Burr was arrested and charged with Driving Under The Influence, Open Container, Possession of a Handgun Under the Influence, and Violation of Implied Consent Law.
Vanderbilt University released the following statement regarding the incident:
We are aware of this incident. We take seriously any report of a criminal offense by a member of our community. When a Vanderbilt University employee is arrested, the person typically is placed on administrative leave while the university investigates; any alleged violation of the law by a VUPS officer also is reported to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s Office of Professional Accountability. The university will take action based on the outcome of its investigation, as appropriate, to ensure that the campus is as safe as possible.
