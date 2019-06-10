NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University is asking the city to lower speed limits on six streets on campus.
The university wants to lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on parts of 25th Avenue South, Natchez Trace and Vanderbilt Place. The university is asking for a 20 mph speed limit on Jess Neely Drive, Highland Avenue and 24thAvenue South.
The speed limit is currently 30 mph on those streets.
The city is considering the proposal.
