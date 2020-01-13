NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University has announced the spring lineup for its Chancellor's Lecture Series.
The series is designed to connect the university and the Nashville community with top leaders across several industries. The spring series' theme is "Our Global Community" which looks to create conversations about the world increasingly connecting.
The spring events include:
- Monday, February 17: America Ferrera, actor, producer, director and activist
- Wednesday, February 19: John Bolton and Susan Rice, former National Security Advisors
- Sunday, March 15: Anderson Cooper, journalist, CNN anchor and author
The events are free and open to the public; they will be held at Langford Auditorium.
For more information, click here.
