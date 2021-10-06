Nashville, TN (WSMV)- Vanderbilt University Board of Trust member and JD’04 alumnus Justin Ishbia donated $10 million dollars to Vanderbilt Law School to help buffer one of the nation’s top legal institutions.
Ishbia, who is also a member of Vanderbilt Law School Board of Advisors, is the founder and managing partner of Shore Capital Partners, a private equity firm with offices in Chicago and Nashville.
“We are deeply grateful for Justin Ishbia’s leadership, generosity, and enduring commitment to Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt Law School,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said.
In 2015, Ishbia established a scholarship in his name to provide financial relief for Law School students.
“Vanderbilt has made a transformative impact on my life—from giving me the tools to join a premier law firm after receiving my degree, to helping me formulate the original business plan that ultimately became Shore Capital,” Ishbia said.
Additionally, Ishbia has lectured at Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management and has delivered the keynote address at the annual Vanderbilt Entrepreneurship Conference twice.
