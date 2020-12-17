NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Medical University Center administered some of the first doses in Tennessee on Thursday morning.
The five frontline workers came from several different roles at the hospital.
The ICU director, 2 ICU nurses, and environmental services tech, and a respiratory therapist all received a vaccine.
Sophie Whitaker, a respiratory therapist in COVID ICU at VUMC, spoke with News 4 about the vaccine.
“I’m just so hopeful. I think it diminishes a lot of fear too,” Whitaker said. “I think we all have fear about COVID that for me seeing the reality of COVID patients every day at work it’s become daunting in these last few months as things have continued to rise to know that I won’t have to worry about becoming one of those patients myself...it’s just you can’t even name how much that means to me.”
All the frontline workers told News 4 they feel so excited and honored to be a part of some of the first people to get this vaccine. But they continue to send a strong reminder to everyone, and we are not at out of the woods yet.
