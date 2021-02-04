NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The fight to keep high-risk COVID patients out of the hospital continues and Vanderbilt University Medical Center uses a fairly new COVID-19 treatment to do just that.
You must have be high-risk and have COVID to get the monoclonal infusion treatment given at Vanderbilt’s COVID Infusion Clinic, but the good news is, it’s designed to keep those in that category out of the hospital
it’s a game changer
60-year-old Chris Nochowicz is grateful for the infusion treatment after he was hit hard by COVID-19.
“It’s a game-changer,” he said. “January 5, I tested positive and January 6 I went and had the treatment and was done at 10:30 in the morning.”
The monoclonal treatment is a therapy approved by the FDA for emergency use and helps keep the disease from progressing. Since november about 966 people have received the infusion at Vanderbilt’s COVID Infusion Clinic.
“Currently we can have six people getting the infusion at any time,” said Dr. Karen Bloch, medical director of the infusion clinic. “The infusion itself is an hour. And the patients are watched for an hour afterwards because the one side effect of this therapy is that rarely it can cause an allergic reaction.”
“Within 24 hours I was feeling a whole lot better,” Nochowicz said. “I did still have some of the side effects. Fatigue was the big one.”
The clinic gets patients two ways.
“One is we get referrals from providers in our system — the other way though is we actually actively screen,” Dr. Bloch said.
The clinic says of the over 900 who've received the infusion treatment, only about three percent have been admitted in the 30 days after the infusion.
The infusion treatment was purchased by Health and human services under the Warp Speed Act, so it’s free to those who receive it.
When News4 asked how the clinic gets the treatment, Doctor Bloch said it depends on the demand.
“It’s really sort of a rolling allotment which varies on the demand for it and how many other centers in Tennessee are actively infusing,” she said. “We get a new shipment every Thursday and it always depends on what is received and what our needs are expecting to be for the upcoming week.
If you have COVID and want to get the treatment you can get a referral from a Vanderbilt-affiliated provider or call the COVID-19 hotline.
