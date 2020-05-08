NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — As Nashville, the state of Tennessee and the country as a whole begin to ease lockdown restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, medical experts are researching the possibility of communities achieving "herd immunity," also known as community immunity.
The idea behind community immunity is that if enough people become immune to a disease—either through a vaccine or recovering from the disease—then the spread of the virus would be less likely. "Even individuals not vaccinated (such as newborns and those with chronic illnesses) are offered some protection because the disease has little opportunity to spread within the community," according to the definition of community immunity provided by the CDC.
Ideally, this immunity would be possible through a vaccine. But since there is currently no vaccine for COVID-19, the only way to achieve herd immunity is for a significant portion of the population to become infected with the disease and then recover.
(It is important to note that the level of immunity gained by recovering from COVID-19 is currently unknown. The World Health Organization says, "There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.")
A report published April 30 by Vanderbilt University's School of Medicine estimates that without a vaccine, between 60 and 75 percent of Tennessee's population would have to be infected by the virus in order to reach herd immunity. WPLN was first to report the study.
However, the cost of reaching herd immunity without a vaccine would be tens of thousands of lives. According to the report, if 70 percent of Tennesseans were infected with COVID-19, approximately 50,000 people would die.
For that reason, Vanderbilt says Tennesseans should continue to prioritize social distancing as the most effective method to stop the spread of the virus.
"It is much safer, then, to continue with some level of appropriate social distancing and hygiene, along with public health measures like increased testing and contact tracing while scientists develop a vaccine," the report says. "When a safe and effective vaccine becomes available, we can then vaccinate the population and achieve herd or community immunity."
To read the full report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.