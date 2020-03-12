NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University students are being told to move out the dorms and leave campus amid coronavirus fears.
The school announced they were transitioning to online classes starting Monday March 16th for the remainder of the semester.
Many students have just arrived back on campus after spring break the week before.
Students were told to make plans to move out by Sunday.
Many students said they’re not happy about the decision.
“I’m not really happy about because it I feels like I’m kind of losing a part of my freshmen year,” said Warren Gignac, a freshman at Vanderbilt.
Others said they understand why it needed to be done.
“I feel like they’re doing a little much, but I mean it’s for our safety," said Justin Harris.
University officials said they are "evaluating an approach to address on-campus housing and dining fees for the remaining month of classes."
