SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The baseball field for Rock Springs Middle School was destroyed when someone drove a truck onto the field and cut donuts.
“Baseball for the boys at the middle school is an outlet,” said Stacey Orgain, a mother of a baseball player for the school. “It’s an after-school program and extracurricular.”
Orgain’s 13-year-old son has been playing for the school’s baseball team for two seasons. With the field torn apart, she’s worried about the fee for the upcoming season.
“It’s probably going to make it go up because they have to fix everything that’s been damaged,” she said.
Last year Orgain had to pay $500 for her son to be on the team.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Information is needed about the vandals who destroyed the sod and grass early Tuesday at Rock Springs Middle School at 3301 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna, a school resource officer said.
Baseball coach Keith Stephenson reported the baseball field was vandalized on Tuesday, according to SRO Ben Baldwin.
Video shows a driver drove around the gate at the bottom of the drive headed to the field. The driver drove through the locked gate to gain access to the field.
“Once on the field, it did donuts on the entire field, destroying the sod and grass,” Baldwin reported.
The SRO reviewed video and identified the vehicle involved in the incident as a full-sized white single-cab pickup truck with four-wheel drive.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644.
