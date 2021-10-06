SPENCER, TN (WSMV) - Van Buren County school announced all classes in the county are closed Thursday due to flooding in the county.
Parts of the Midstate are expected to get several inches of rain through the course of the evening.
4WARN Weather Alert: Count on more rounds of rain/storms, a few of which could produce severe weather or flooding.
