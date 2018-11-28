NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville valet was arrested after allegedly stealing a hotel guest's car.
A police officer reported watching Quadreikas Clemons run a red light near the intersection of James Robertson Parkway and 2nd Avenue North around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The officer said Clemons was speeding, driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.
According to the report, the officer initiated a traffic stop, but Clemons kept driving, eventually stopping in a parking lot at Lincoln Tech Auto Diesel College.
Clemons then allegedly got out of the car and tried to run away.
The manager of Hotel Indigo said Clemons was working as the on-duty valet at the time of the incident and did not have permission to leave hotel property with the car.
Officers were able to track down the victim and reunite him with his stolen car.
Clemons, 18, is charged with theft of property over $10,000 but less than $60,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.