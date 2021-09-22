RUTHERFORD, TENN. (WSMV) - A woman has been convicted after being charged with a February 2020 arson in Rutherford County.
Shanna Gilpin was arrested in April 2020 after setting a home on fire on Valentine's Day.
“Rutherford County Investigators worked many hours on the case to determine that the fire was intentionally set by Ms. Gilpin,” said RCFR Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders.
Gilpin pled guilty in August 2021 to arson and aggravated burglary for intentionally setting a fire to the home she was recently evicted from on Woodbury Road near Floraton Road.
