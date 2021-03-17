RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Vaccinations have begun again after temporarily shutting down at a COVID site in Rutherford County due to lightning.
The sheriff's office tweeted that the State Farm vaccination site on Memorial Boulevard is expected to reopen 30 minutes after the last sign of lightning.
ALERT:— RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) March 17, 2021
Lightning has temporarily closed the vaccines being given today at State Farm.
The site is expected to reopen 30 minutes after the last sign of lightning.
Please be patient because the vaccinations will be back-logged today. pic.twitter.com/ZzgPBXZuPg
They are asking the public who have an appointment today to please be patient because testing will be back-logged due to the temporary closure.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine information and appointments, click here.
