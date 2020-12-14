NASHVILLE, TN- (WSMV) – While the pandemic is still far from over, another milestone was made Friday when the FDA authorized emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Before that went before the FDA, the drug company spent months to test the vaccine’s efficacy and one of the people helping with that was Cornelius Henderson of Smyrna.
Henderson joined the trial at Clinical Research Associates in Nashville, a place he’s been a part of studies before.
“Knowing that we've got a national emergency, a worldwide emergency on our hands, I knew it was important to be involved. And so, that's what struck me is that I want to be involved because maybe I can make a difference. And then even more so as a black man knowing that a lot of our people are skeptical because of what happened in Tuskegee…" said Henderson.
While he said he’s not a vaccine type person, he wasn’t worried about the vaccine when he looked at the details and consulted with his faith. Henderson said, “I really thought it was my duty, I felt it was something I was called to do in the moment and I'm glad I did now."
He knows not everyone has been initially on board with the idea of taking a new vaccine, "I asked friends, I asked family about it, and most people I talked to about it said ‘I wouldn't do it’.” However, he said he knows how tired Americans are of the confusion and unrest this year. “You know we've been up against a lot these past several months and so it’s definitely a relief to see something happening that can make a difference and we trust will make a difference."
Henderson also said that even though he was never in the armed forces like his two older brothers or younger sister, this was his way of fighting for the country. “To be able to take part in a different kind of war where we can possibly be part of the solution, that's something I endorse always," he said.
Clinical Research Associates says they are still looking for people to join their Astrazeneca Trial. You can find out more information about that at www.covidnashville.com
