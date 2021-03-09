NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New data shows women are more at risk for side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the CDC, almost 7,000 people have experienced side effects after getting the COVID vaccine—of that number, 80% are women.
While many have complained about getting headaches, dizziness, or fatigue, health experts say that these kinds of side effects are common after getting any vaccine.
Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. David Aronoff said, "They inspire an inflammatory response in people after we get vaccinated. That's important and helps our immune system to develop antibodies and develop protection against the virus."
Dr. Aronoff added that hormonal differences between men and women like testosterone and estrogen could be the cause.
The few who are experiencing side effects after receiving the vaccine can expect them to last no longer than a day or two after getting the second dose.
