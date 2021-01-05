WILSON COUNTY (WSMV) - 79-year-old Larry Stroud has been waiting patiently for a vaccine.
"My husband is 79, he's got Parkinson’s, and he's in a wheelchair. The only thing I have tunnel vision for, is protecting this man, whatever that takes," his wife Kelly says first about her husband.
Right now she's frustrated that her husband doesn't have the vaccine, nor does he have a time scheduled to receive one.
COVID-19 vaccines are available in Wilson County, but for some residents over 75-years-old, they're having trouble scheduling a vaccine.
"My uncle did get through at 9. We got there at 10:30 and they turned us away... there are no appointments available," Kelly says.
The Wilson County Health Department, controlled by the state of Tennessee, is asking for those eligible to continue to call, and check online for available vaccination times.
Wilson County Mayor, Randall Hut, says cooperation with the Health Department is key.
"We are still doing healthcare workers and first responders, so we are working towards that phase of 75 and older and actually started that on Monday. I know they are stretched thin, but we ask people to be patient," Hut says.
Mayor Hutto also tells News4 that as the week goes on, the Health Department is hoping to setup a hotline that may help this process move smoother. Ff you can't make an appointment online, you can call the health department to be put on a waiting list.
