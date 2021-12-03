NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – HCA Healthcare is adjusting the language in their vaccine policy for employees as the federal mandate continues to encounter road blocks.
When the Biden administration announced a federal vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees, many unvaccinated workers faced possibly losing their jobs.
Several industries saw demonstrations and protest across the country as mass layoffs were expected by January 4, the mandate's planned implementation date.
Since President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate for the workplace was stalled in federal court last month, the ripple effect is forcing large employers to pause their requirements and wait.
A federal appeals court on Friday reaffirmed its earlier decision to freeze the Biden administration's vaccine mandate, calling the requirement for large employers to make sure its employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 "staggeringly overbroad."
The healthcare industry is following suit, as hospitals switch from forcing employees to get vaccinated to “strongly encourage.”
A spokesperson for HCA Healthcare explained the company’s current stance on vaccine mandates for employees:
Healthcare workers find themselves receiving extra scrutiny due to their often close proximity to the elderly and chronically ill - the "high-risk" group in relation to COVID-19.
More changes are certain as health experts issue warnings regarding the new "omicron" variant that is slowly popping up in the U.S.
President Joe Biden announced a new strategy Thursday aimed at fighting a potential winter surge of COVID-19 without enacting unpopular lockdowns as the pandemic approaches its two-year mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.