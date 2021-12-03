NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – HCA Healthcare is adjusting the language in their vaccine policy for employees as the federal mandate continues to encounter road blocks.

When the Biden administration announced a federal vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees, many unvaccinated workers faced possibly losing their jobs.

Several industries saw demonstrations and protest across the country as mass layoffs were expected by January 4, the mandate's planned implementation date.

Since President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate for the workplace was stalled in federal court last month, the ripple effect is forcing large employers to pause their requirements and wait.

Federal appeals court reaffirms its decision to freeze Biden's vaccine mandate A federal appeals court on Friday reaffirmed its earlier decision to freeze the Biden administration's vaccine mandate, calling the requirement for large employers to make sure its employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 "staggeringly overbroad."

The healthcare industry is following suit, as hospitals switch from forcing employees to get vaccinated to “strongly encourage.”

A spokesperson for HCA Healthcare explained the company’s current stance on vaccine mandates for employees:

Statement from HCA Healthcare/TriStar Division “Prior to the CMS action creating a mandate, TriStar Health had encouraged our colleagues to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and made vaccines readily available, but we had not mandated vaccination. Because recent federal court decisions have resulted in the CMS mandate being put on hold indefinitely, we have paused our vaccine requirement. We continue to strongly encourage our colleagues to be vaccinated as a critical step to protect individuals from the virus and the majority of TriStar Health colleagues have been fully vaccinated.”

Healthcare workers find themselves receiving extra scrutiny due to their often close proximity to the elderly and chronically ill - the "high-risk" group in relation to COVID-19.

More changes are certain as health experts issue warnings regarding the new "omicron" variant that is slowly popping up in the U.S.