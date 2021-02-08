NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s been almost two months since vaccinations began here in the Volunteer State, and for healthcare professionals, having that essential shot goes further than just not getting the virus.
“I think since the vaccine, it’s like a big weight has been lifted off most of us in the office,” said Dr. Laura Williams, gynecologic oncologist at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
That weight of worry wasn’t only for herself. When we asked Dr. Williams about how getting both doses of her vaccine shot affected her mental well-being, her biggest relief was for her patients.
“I’m a lot less worried that I’m going to pass this along to a cancer patient who is on chemotherapy treatment or other sorts of treatment for cancer that could really impact their health, should they get the virus,” she said.
Raychaundra Bright conducts COVID tests at the Meharry and Nissan testing sites. Getting both doses of her vaccine means more joy and less worry.
“It was very risky ‘till the vaccine came and it kind of brought peace knowing that it’s a less likely that I will spread it to my children knowing that they’re young, or my family or those around in the community,” Bright said.
For both healthcare professionals, their families aren’t vaccinated yet. So they are still being very careful and want you to do the same.
Both encourage everyone to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing, and when the time comes, get in line for the vaccine.
