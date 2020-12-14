NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The first vaccinations against the coronavirus are expected to begin today around the country and here in Tennessee.
On Sunday trucks carrying hundreds of thousands of vials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine left Michigan, en route to UPS and FedEx hubs that will distribute the vaccine around the country.
Today 145 sites throughout the country should receive their allotted first doses of the vaccine.
In Tennessee, the vaccine arrived the same day the state shattered its single-day case record. Healthcare workers, first responders and long-term care facilities are set to receive the first doses.
Now health experts say because the demand for the vaccine will exceed the early supply, some people in those groups who aren't as healthy should be made even more of a priority.
A new update to the distribution plan was sent in a letter to those qualifying in the first group, categorized as Phase 1a1.
Within the Phase 1a1 groups, people older than 65 are now highly prioritized to receive the shot first.
People going through cancer treatment, as well as those with a history of severe disease — including kidney disease, diabetes and cardiac disease — are highly prioritized as well.
Healthier people within the Phase 1a1 groups will be offered the vaccine after these prioritized groups receive their vaccinations.
Tennessee is expecting 56,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. A second shipment is expected about three weeks from now.
The first and second shipments will be given as the first and second doses to those in Phase 1a1.
Once the people in Phase 1a1 have been vaccinated, the state will move to vaccinate groups in Phase 1a2.
The next phase includes Tennessee's primary care providers, pharmacists and staff of outpatient pharmacies.
Urgent care providers, oral health providers and lab staff working with COVID-19 specimens are also grouped into Phase 1a2.
Most people in Phases 1a1 and 1a2 will receive the vaccine through their employer or through their county's health department.
Long-term care facilities will be vaccinated through retail pharmacies.
