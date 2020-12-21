NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Thousands of frontline workers are still receiving their vaccinations here in Tennessee.
According to the draft plan from state health department the first priority population for both the ￼Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will continue to be administered to those who work inside the hospital and home health care staff.
The group is a part of phase 1A1.
“Here at Vanderbilt we’re focusing on other people who are in patient care areas who may not be as predicted to work with COVID patients but could be in touch with COVID-19 patients. We’re hoping to start the second tier or at least going from 1A to 1B relatively soon before the new year,” said Dr. David Aronoff.
Phase 1A2 includes those in healthcare fields like dentists and pharmacists.
Phase 1B are adults 65 and older with two or more high risk conditions.
Phase 2 includes teachers and healthy adults 65 and older.
“A lot of the people that are very, very important to keeping our economy going don’t have the luxury of getting out of the line of fire from COVID-19,” said Dr. Aronoff.￼
Right now there’s no exact date as to when we could see each vaccination take place.
“It seems like it’s very dependent on having supplies arrive in the state. So I think we really need to see what happens with the arrival of more vaccine from ￼Pfizer￼ and more vaccine, or initial vaccine from Moderna to know exactly when we’re going to see phasing,” said Dr. Aronoff.
Phase 3 includes young adults, children, those who work in entertainment or at universities or produce goods.
Phase 4 vaccinations are for everyone else.
