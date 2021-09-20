NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - CDC officials are expected to meet this week to discuss what those details could look like. The President’s administration wanted to start administering Covid-19 booster shots to the general population this week. However, vaccine advisers to the FDA only said no. They only recommended an emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to people 65 and older and those at high risk of severe Covid-19. They didn't recommend a third dose for people 16 and older citing a lack of data about the safety and efficacy of that third dose. That’s why health officials believe more Americans will be rolling up their sleeves for a third time soon.
"The place that might be somewhat questionable is the very youngest individuals, is the benefit/risk decision is needed there. But certainly, I think there will be a decision in the coming weeks to extend boosters beyond the list they approved on Friday,” Dr. Francis Collins, the Director of the National Institutes of Health said.
This news comes as healthcare leaders continue to push for people to get their first dose of vaccine. Here in Tennessee, not quite half of the state is fully vaccinated at 44%.
