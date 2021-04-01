NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vaccine appointments on the University of Tennessee's campus are going quickly as the university continues to assist in the fight against COVID-19.
So far the university has administered nearly 8,000 shots during its weekly vaccination clinics.
Each clinic opens 1,100 appointments to the public, though now that Tennesseans 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine, UT says they are prioritizing appointments for students that live on campus.
"The demand is very high. Students, faculty and staff have all been very responsive to signing up for these events," said Dr. Spencer Gregg, director of the UT Student Health Center. "We're just encouraging 100 percent participation."
UT hopes to reach its vaccination goal of nearly 2,000 shots per week.
The clinic opens at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.
